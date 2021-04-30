MILTON — A Pennsylvania National Guard team deployed to Rockwell Retirement Center in Milton on Friday to provide assistance as the facility manages a COVID-19 outbreak.
LTC Keith Hickox, the state public affairs officer, confirmed that the decision was made to deploy 12 guardsmen to the facility at 32 South Turbot, Milton. The state Department of Health does not have any data for the facility and no information is listed on its website.
The countywide database that is updated daily by DOH officials with facility-specific, has shown some recent increases in Northumberland County.
"We have a mission scheduled to end on May 6," said Hickox. "As these things go, it may be extended on an as-needed basis. Our staffing support team consists of a combination of medical and general-purpose personnel."
The medical personal can assist with non-acute care of patients while the general-purpose personnel can assist with a wide variety of tasks such as cleaning, meal delivery and keeping the facility functioning, said Hickox.
Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said the county was notified Friday morning of the outbreak and deployment.
"It's been brewing for two weeks," said Schiccatano. "It got to a point where the National Guard was called out. We're assisting in any way we can."