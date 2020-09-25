The state Department of Health and Pennsylvania National Guard were at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township on Thursday to evaluate the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.
Keith Hickox, the state public affairs officer, confirmed that the two entities were in the long term care facility to determine what action will follow. Most of the new cases in recent days in Northumberland County are linked to long-term care facilities. There are 74 active COVID-19 cases at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township, according to a letter posted to the center's website on Wednesday night. According to the report, there are 56 active resident cases and 18 active staff cases. In addition, they are reporting 10 residents and two workers with new onset of respiratory symptoms.
"This is a standard thing we do and we've done with dozens of long term facilities across the state," said Hickox. "It's the first move to determine if there are any unmet needs that aren't able to be filled by anything else and whether they can be filled by the National Guard."
At this point, no one from the National Guard is at the facility. Within 24 to 48 hours, the DOH will determine whether a further response is warranted, said Hickox.
"Every situation is a little bit different," he said.
DOH spokesman Nate Wardle said the most recent facility-specific data was published on Wednesday. In a separate, county-wide database updated daily, Northumberland County has seven facilities with 291 resident cases, 78 employee cases and 46 deaths, he said.
"The department works to assist anywhere there is an outbreak, with more than one case," said Wardle. "Regarding any efforts occurring on behalf of Geisinger or the Pennsylvania National Guard, those entities would be best able to provide information to you regarding the work they are doing."
A representative of Mountain View was unable to be reached for comment.
County emergency management Director Steve Jeffery said the county is not involved with the state response. Prior to the outbreak, Jeffery said the county field calls from Mountian View about what to do in case of an outbreak.
"We don't know much about what's going on," said Jeffery. "It's a Department of Health function."