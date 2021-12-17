The state Department of Health recorded nearly 10,000 positive COVID-19 cases among school-aged children this week.
In data updated late Thursday, Health officials registered 9,870 cases among students ages 5-18 over the last week, a seven-day window ending Dec. 14. It was the highest total since the state began tracking data when schools opened in August, surpassing last week’s total of 9,241.
In the most recent seven-day window measured — from Dec. 8-14 — there were 104 new cases in schools in Northumberland County. The local county was one of 25 that had at least 100 cases among students ages 5-18.
There were 185 new cases in the Valley, the largest one-week increase this school year. There were 40 cases in Union County, 28 in Snyder and 13 in Montour.
Since August, there have been 164 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 1,177 in Northumberland, 319 in Snyder and 434 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 113,413 cases among children aged 5-18 statewide and 21,067 among those 0-4. There were no COVID cases among 0-4-year-olds in Montour County, 18 in Northumberland, 11 in Snyder and seven in Union.
Two Valley elementary schools, Milton’s Baugher Elementary and Selinsgrove Elementary shifted to remote learning this week due to increases in cases in those schools. Selinsgrove’s students will learn remotely until winter break begins next week. Students at Baugher Elementary were scheduled to return to school today after remote learning Tuesday through Thursday.