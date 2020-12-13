Pennsylvania registered more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday and state health officials confirmed 129 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across Pennsylvania continue to approach 6,000 on Sunday when the state Department of Health announced 10,864 cases, including 266 across the Valley.
Across there region, there were 128 new cases in Montour County, 69 in Northumberland County, 48 in Union County and 21 in Snyder County. Sunday's total pushes the Valley's passed 8,000 since March.
Another 30 Pennsylvanians were hospitalized on Saturday, pushing the total to 5,970, more than double April's peak of 2,800.
Statewide, there were 129 more deaths, the fifth day in a row with at least 100 deaths. There were four new deaths locally, all in Northumberland County.
As of noon Saturday, there were 5,970 state residents hospitalized due to complications from the novel coronavirus, an increase of 30 since Satirday. Of that total, there were 1,227 state residents being treated in intensive care units — up 18 from Saturday — and 672 being treated on ventilators, down 3. On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvania patients hospitalized statewide. Additionally, the DOH reports there were 603 adult ICU beds open across the state Friday, a decrease of three.
The number of patients hospitalized locally increased by 10 to 180. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 120 patients — a one-day increase of four — including 36 in the ICU. The hospital was also treating 21 patients on ventilators, up six. At Geisinger Shamokin, there were 11 patients being treated, including two in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital had 49 patients hospitalized, ip seven, including 10 in the ICU and two on ventilators. According to state data, there are 18 available adult ICU beds combined at the three facilities (11 at Geisinger in Danville, five at Evangelical and two at Geinsger-Shamokin).
Nursing homes
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 97 of 125 residents have tested positive, one has successfully recovered, according to the facility's update on Friday. Sixty staff members have tested positive and 42 of them have returned to work. There are two tests pending at the facility. According to a company spokesman, there have been 15 deaths at the facility.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there are 60 active cases, 38 among residents and 22 among staff, according to a facility report. There have been 136 confirmed cases at the center, including 88 among residents.
There have been at least 1,234 cases at Valley nursing homes. The state did not update the county-by-county database of cases at long-term care facilities. In Northumberland County, 11 facilities have combined for 903 cases (714 residents and 189 staffers) along with 131 deaths. Snyder County has had 122 cases (103 residents, 19 staffers) and 18 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 118 cases (92 residents, 26 staffers) and eight deaths at four locations. There have been 91 cases (71 residents, 20 staffers) and five deaths at seven Union County facilities.
Prisons, state facilities
At the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, there are 77 active cases — 45 inmates and 32 staffers. Statewide, there were 4,060 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 2,927 inmates. There have been 416 new inmate cases since Friday.
There remains 74 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center including 20 people receiving services and 54 staffers. At Danville State Hospital, there were 13 resident and 11 staff active cases. There were also at least 10 active COVID cases at male and female juvenile detention facilities in Montour County, including eight staffers at the female unit.
There are 143 cases across the four federal prison locations in Union County, the same total as Saturday.
There were 32 active cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, including 23 inmates and nine staffers
There are no active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with 14 staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 61 active cases, 47 among inmates. While there is one fewer staff case at USP-Lewisburg (7), there are 29 active inmate cases at the prison, all new since Friday.