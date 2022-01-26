The number of new COVID-19 cases increased for the third day in a row statewide, while hospitalizations dropped more than 200 statewide and to the lowest level locally since the week of Thanksgiving.
The Department of Health added 12,748 new cases on Wednesday, the largest one-day increase this week. That total includes another 224 cases in the Valley.
Statewide, Health officials recorded 183 deaths on Wednesday as the state approaches 40,000 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Two Snyder County residents died due to complications from the coronavirus in the latest report.
There were 104 new cases in Northumberland County, 53 in Snyder, 48 in Union and 19 in Montour.
There have been 21 new positive cases at Bucknell University this week according to the university's COVID dashboard. Nine students were in isolation the latest data show.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Wednesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 99.72 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.16 percent — only five counties nationwide — were showing low levels. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission. There were seven counties nationwide that weren’t seeing high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.3 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are seven new COVID infections linked to nursing homes in the Valley over the weekend. There are two new staff cases in Montour County and four in Northumberland County, along with one new resident case in Montour County.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 5,789 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, down 273 from Tuesday. It was the 11th time in 12 days the number of COVID hospitalizations dropped and the lowest total since Jan. 4.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms remained level in the latest statewide data — there were 939 in intensive care units (ICUs), even with Tuesday's report, and 590 were breathing using ventilators, up four.
There were 167 patients hospitalized locally on Wednesday, down 15 from Tuesday. There were 123 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 15 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 29 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. It is the lowest number of combined COVID patients in hospitals since Nov. 26, 2021. It marked the first time since Nov. 14, 2021, that Evangelical is treating fewer than 30 COVID patients.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 32 patients in the ICU and 23 on a ventilator. Shamokin had seven in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were four patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator. Of Evangelical’s COVID patients, 20 of 29 were not fully vaccinated, along with three of four in the ICU and both on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at SCI-Coal Township rose slightly on Wednesday while they continued to drop at the federal prisons in Union County.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were 20 active inmate cases and six staff infections, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. That is a drop of 59 inmate cases in one day, while the number of staff cases increased by two.
At Allenwood, there were 36 inmate cases — down 10 — at the low-security unit along with two staff cases. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 40 inmate cases, down six. There were 15 inmate cases and one staff case at USP Allenwood.
There were 31 inmate cases and 53 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), an increase of six staff cases. Statewide, there were 1,558 inmate cases and 792 staff cases.
There were 44 staff cases and eight resident cases at the Selinsgrove State Center, the same figures as reported by the state Department of Human Services. There were 16 staff cases and eight client cases at Danville State Hospital, an increase of at least four client cases. No youth cases were reported at the boys or girls North Central Secure Treatment Units. There were less than five staff infections at the girls unit and no staff cases at the boys unit.
The state Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.