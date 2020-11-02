There were another 3,969 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania over the weekend and nearly 100 more residents are hospitalized today than on Saturday in the latest release from the state Department of Health.
The state announced 1,909 cases on Sunday and another 2,060 today. Sunday's total marked the first time in six days there were not at least 2,000 cases in a single day. There have been at least 2,000 cases in 10 of the last 13 days statewide.
Locally, there were 62 new cases over the weekend, including 36 on Sunday and another 26 today. The largest increase was in Northumberland, where there are 30 new cases (nine on Sunday, 21 on Monday). There are also 20 new cases in Union County (19 on Sunday, 1 on Monday). There are nine new cases in Snyder County and three in Montour over the weekend.
There were no new deaths in the four Valley counties this weekend and statewide where 11 deaths over the two-day dataset.
There have now been 211,996 cases and 8,823 deaths across Pennsylvania. State health officials estimate 76 percent have already recovered. As of Thursday, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 14,516 cases; the previous seven-day increase was 10,127 cases, so there were 4,389 more new cases across the state over the past week compared to the previous week.
Hospitalizations also continue to increase across the state. There are now 1,352 residents hospitalized, up 93 from Saturday. The number of residents being treated on ventilators is now 124. The number of Valley residents hospitalized dropped to 20 — 16 at Geisinger in Danville, two at Evangelical Community Hospital and two at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville is treating four patients on ventilators, a total that remained level over the weekend.
Since March, there have been 3,187 total cases in the Valley: 1,615 in Northumberland, 746 in Union, 514 in Snyder and 312 in Montour. Of the Valley's 152 deaths, 116 are tied to long-term care facilities. There have been 112 deaths in Northumberland County (97 tied to nursing homes), 18 in Snyder County (12 tied to nursing homes), 11 in Union County (two tied to nursing homes) and 11 in Montour County (five tied to nursing homes).
There are 20 active cases — 19 among residents — at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montour County, according to the facility's most recent update. There have been 177 cases at the facility, 115 among residents. The state is now updating its county-by-county case and death count at long-term care facilities weekly. It is scheduled to be updated Tuesday.
Prisons
There are 25 active cases at three federal prison facilities in Union County, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
As of Monday morning, there were six inmates and 13 staffers still positive for COVID-19 at the two facilities in Allenwood while four inmates and two staffers are still active at USP-Lewisburg.
There are now 108 active COVID-19 cases at SCI-Coal Township according to the state Department of Corrections, including 102 inmates and six staffers. Statewide there are 467 active cases — 311 inmates and 156 staffers — at two dozen state prisons.
University cases
Bucknell University has 67 students in quarantine as of Monday morning. The school has had 31 total cases on campus, including 10 active cases.
Susquehanna University had no new cases over the past week and there are no active cases on campus. There have been 14 cumulative cases and the Scholars House residence has been released from all quarantine protocols.