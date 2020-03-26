Pennsylvania's new confirmed cases of COVID-19 doubled on Thursday, with 560 new cases pushing the statewide total to 1,687. State health officials also said five more Pennsylvanians have died due to the virus, giving the state 16 fatalities.
The novel coronavirus is now in 48 counties across Pennsylvania. The 49.6 percent increase day-over-day is the largest since state health officials began releasing data on March 16.
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|Deaths
|March 16
|76
|0
|March 17
|96
|0
|March 18
|133
|1
|March 19
|185
|1
|March 20
|268
|1
|March 21
|371
|2
|March 22
|479
|2
|March 23
|644
|6
|March 24
|851
|7
|March 25
|1,127
|11
|March 26
|1,687
|16
According to the State Department of Health's map, there are still just four confirmed cases in the Valley — all in Montour County — as of Thursday afternoon. Thursday morning, Evangelical Community Hospital announced it had confirmed two tests at its local testing sites. Confirmed cases are designated by an individual's county of residence, not where they have been tested.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
On Tuesday, the state had 644 total cases. On Wednesday and Thursday, the state has added another 837 positive cases. There have also been 16,441 negative tests, state health officials said Thursday.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases: Adams (7), Allegheny (133, 2 deaths), Armstrong (1), Beaver (13), Berks (36), Blair (1), Bradford (2), Bucks (107), Butler (19, 1 death), Cambria (1), Carbon (2), Centre (9), Chester (84), Clearfield (2), Columbia (3), Crawford (1), Cumberland (15), Dauphin (13), Delaware (156), Erie (4), Fayette (8), Franklin (5), Greene (3), Indiana (1), Juniata (1), Lackawanna (28, 2 deaths), Lancaster (21), Lawrence (1), Lebanon (4), Lehigh (63, 1 death), Luzerne (36, 1 death), Lycoming (1), Mercer (3), Monroe (67, 2 deaths), Montgomery (282, 2 deaths), Montour (4), Northampton (56, 3 deaths), Philadelphia (402, 1 death), Pike (15), Potter (1), Schuylkill (9), Somerset (2), Susquehanna (1), Warren (1), Washington (12), Wayne (6), Westmoreland (24), York (21).