Pennsylvania has 83 new COVID-19 confirmed positive cases today, pushing the statewide total to 268.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 2,574 negative tests. There remains just one fatality, an adult from Northampton County.
The state had 96 confirmed cases on Tuesday, according to state data. There are still no confirmed cases that originated in any of the four Valley counties. On Thursday, the state Department of Health said the three tests Geisinger reported earlier this week were positive, but none originated in the Valley.
The Southeastern portion of the state remains the hardest hit. Montgomery County has 59 cases, followed by 42 in Philadelphia County.
Twenty-six counties in Pennsylvania now have cases: Adams (4), Allegheny (28), Beaver (3), Berks (5), Bucks (16), Centre (1), Chester (17), Cumberland (11), Delaware (23), Erie (1), Franklin (1), Lackawanna (4), Lancaster (2), Lebanon (1), Lehigh (2), Luzerne (2), Monroe (19), Montgomery (59), Northampton (10), Philadelphia (42), Pike (2), Potter (1), Washington (3), Wayne (1), Westmoreland (4) and York (6).