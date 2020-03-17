There are 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, pushing the state total to 96 according to the State Department of Health.
The counties with cases are: Allegheny, 7; Beaver, 1; Bucks, 8; Chester, 4; Cumberland, 10; Delaware, 9; Lehigh, 1; Luzerene, 1; Monroe, 8; Montgomery, 32; Northampton, 1; Philadelphia, 10; Pike, 1; Washington, 2; Wayne, 1.
All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
There have been 879 patients that have tested negative either at the state public health lab, a commercial lab or a hospital laboratory.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.