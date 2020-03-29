Corona Update

Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine speaks during a press conference, announcing the eleventh presumptive positive case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pennsylvania, inside PEMA headquarters on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

 Natalie Kolb

Pennsylvania surpassed the 3,000 mark of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday with the largest single-day increase since state health officials started tracking totals in mid-March. Four more Pennsylvania residents also died in the latest report, pushing the state total to 38.

The State Department of Health confirmed 649 new cases Sunday, a 23.4 percent increase from Saturday to 3,394 cases. Cases are now in 58 of 67 counties — including three of four Valley counties. There have been 30,061 negative tests and 353 hospitalizations according to Secretary of Health Rachel Levine.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past week indicates we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

According to Sunday's release, there are four cases in Montour County, two in Snyder and one in Northumberland. Union County, which had a case confirmed on Friday, is now one of the nine counties that does not have one. On Friday, Union Commissioner chair Preston Boop said the state's confirmed case in his county was a person whose physical residence was in Snyder County while the mailing address was in Union. A spokeswoman for the state Department of Health said health officials were investigating the cases further.

Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases

Date Total cases New cases Deaths Negative tests
March 16 76 13 0 670
March 17 96 20 0 n/a
March 18 133 36 1 1187
March 19 185 53 1 1608
March 20 268 83 1 2574
March 21 371 103 2 3766
March 22 479 108 2 4964
March 23 644 165 6 6595
March 24 851 207 7 8643
March 25 1,127 276 11 11193
March 26 1,687 560 16 16441
March 27 2,218 531 22 21016
March 28 2,751 533 34 25254
March 29 3,394 649 38 30,061
March 30 4,087 693 49 33,777

There are now six confirmed cases in Columbia County and 21 in Schuylkill County.

Sunday's data show that 41 percent of the confirmed cases in the state are in residents between the ages of 25-49. Twenty-seven percent of the cases are in residents 50-64 and 19 percent are 65 or older.

Residents 65 or older represent nearly half — 49 percent — of hospitalizations. Twenty-one percent of hospitalizations are in residents 25-49 and 27 percent are in residents 50-64.

