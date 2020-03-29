Pennsylvania surpassed the 3,000 mark of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday with the largest single-day increase since state health officials started tracking totals in mid-March. Four more Pennsylvania residents also died in the latest report, pushing the state total to 38.
The State Department of Health confirmed 649 new cases Sunday, a 23.4 percent increase from Saturday to 3,394 cases. Cases are now in 58 of 67 counties — including three of four Valley counties. There have been 30,061 negative tests and 353 hospitalizations according to Secretary of Health Rachel Levine.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past week indicates we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
According to Sunday's release, there are four cases in Montour County, two in Snyder and one in Northumberland. Union County, which had a case confirmed on Friday, is now one of the nine counties that does not have one. On Friday, Union Commissioner chair Preston Boop said the state's confirmed case in his county was a person whose physical residence was in Snyder County while the mailing address was in Union. A spokeswoman for the state Department of Health said health officials were investigating the cases further.
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|New cases
|Deaths
|Negative tests
|March 16
|76
|13
|0
|670
|March 17
|96
|20
|0
|n/a
|March 18
|133
|36
|1
|1187
|March 19
|185
|53
|1
|1608
|March 20
|268
|83
|1
|2574
|March 21
|371
|103
|2
|3766
|March 22
|479
|108
|2
|4964
|March 23
|644
|165
|6
|6595
|March 24
|851
|207
|7
|8643
|March 25
|1,127
|276
|11
|11193
|March 26
|1,687
|560
|16
|16441
|March 27
|2,218
|531
|22
|21016
|March 28
|2,751
|533
|34
|25254
|March 29
|3,394
|649
|38
|30,061
|March 30
|4,087
|693
|49
|33,777
There are now six confirmed cases in Columbia County and 21 in Schuylkill County.
Sunday's data show that 41 percent of the confirmed cases in the state are in residents between the ages of 25-49. Twenty-seven percent of the cases are in residents 50-64 and 19 percent are 65 or older.
Residents 65 or older represent nearly half — 49 percent — of hospitalizations. Twenty-one percent of hospitalizations are in residents 25-49 and 27 percent are in residents 50-64.