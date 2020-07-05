Pennsylvania health officials announced fewer than 500 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the first day since June 29 there were fewer than 500 new cases and the third day in a row the number of new cases has decreased.
The Department of Health announced 479 new cases today, including five in the Valley. There have now been 89,854 cases of the novel coronavirus since March and the state estimates that 78 percent of patients have already recovered.
Statewide, 589 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized, down nine from Saturday, and 97 remain on ventilators.
There were also five new cases confirmed in the Valley, four in Northumberland County and one in Montour, bringing the number of cases in the Valley to 566, including 327 in Northumberland County, 95 in Union, 76 in Montour and 68 in Snyder.
DOH officials confirmed another 4 COVID-19-related deaths statewide on Sunday, pushing the state total to 6,753. There have been 14 deaths in the Valley: 8 in Northumberland County and 2 each in Montour, Snyder and Union counties.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,923 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,346 cases among employees, for a total of 21,296 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 4,592 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
State data show 63 Valley cases are tied to five long-term care facilities in three counties. In Northumberland County, 51 residents and 8 eight employees at 2 facilities have had COVID, 1 patient and 2 employees at 3 facilities in Union County have tested positive and 1 patient at a Snyder County facility has tested positive.
Approximately 6,806 of total cases are in health care workers.