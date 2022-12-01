New COVID-19 infections in the state and the four Valley counties increased for the second consecutive week, according to data released Wednesday by the state Department of Health.
State Health officials registered 10,730 new cases in the last week, almost 700 more than last week. Locally, there were 171 cases, up 15 from last week’s report.
There were 116 new deaths linked to COVID-19 statewide, the 16th consecutive week with more than 100, but the smallest weekly total since the week of Oct. 26. No Valley residents died of COVID-19 in the last week, according to the report after three deaths were recorded last week.
Montour County registered 10 new cases, the county’s smallest increase since the state began providing weekly updates in mid-May. It was the third consecutive week the county had its smallest increase since the weekly updates started.
Northumberland County logged 88 infections, the same as the previous week and only two more than the total from two weeks ago, which was the lowest since the state began issuing weekly reports in May.
Snyder County had 32 cases. The county has had between 19 and 37 cases for each of the last eight weeks.
Union County registered 41 new cases, its highest in three weeks.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of new cases nationally increased by 7 percent over the last two weeks, while COVID-related deaths dropped by eight percent. Hospitalizations were up 2 percent over the same time period.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,269 hospitalizations statewide, up 140 from last week after three consecutive weeks of declining numbers. There were 162 patients statewide being treated in the ICU — up 18 — and 60 on ventilators, up six.
There were 54 COVID patients in Valley hospitals, up seven from last week’s total. This week’s total includes 44 at Geisinger in Danville — up two — seven at Geisinger Shamokin — up three — and 13 at Evangelical Community Hospital, up six.
Geisinger Medical Center had five COVID patients in the ICU, down one, and five on a ventilator. Geisinger Shamokin had two patients in the ICU. No Evangelical patients were in the ICU or on ventilators, according to the state report.
State facilities, prisonsUnited States Penitentiary (USP) Lewisburg has been moved to Level 2 COVID restrictions while USP Allenwood remained at Level 1, the least restrictive of the three levels, for a second consecutive week. Last week, both prisons moved from Level 2 to Level 1. There were no active cases at either of the three Allenwood facilities or the Lewisburg facility for the third week in a row, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
Nationwide, five facilities were at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions, 53 were at Level 2 and 39 were at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there is one active staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections. There are no inmate cases. Those were the same numbers reported a week ago. There were 39 active inmate cases and 29 active staff cases in state prisons statewide.
There was at least one active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center, along with five staff cases. The state Department of Human Services does not release full data unless five ore more people are positive.
There was at least one staff case at Danville State Hospital and five client cases for the second consecutive week.