New COVID-19 infections in Susquehanna Valley counties rebounded toward their recent averages in Saturday’s report from the state Department of Health after backlogged cases caused numbers to balloon on Friday.
Union County saw its smallest single-day increase -- two infections-- since Nov. 2 and the Valley registered 68 new cases and two new deaths, one each in Montour and Northumberland counties. Northumberland County reported 40 new cases. There were 21 new cases in Snyder and five new cases in Montour County.
Statewide, cases increased by 3,930, about 200 cases above the average number of cases in the last week, 3,766.4. The state also reported 157 new deaths, bringing the death toll in the last five days to 709.
Also on Saturday, Lewisburg Area School District Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock confirmed that the district's boys bowling and ninth grade boys basketball teams have suspended play due to COVID-19 quarantine.
“The only impact this has on the district is the teachers' efforts to keep the students on pace with their assignments and learning,” Polinchock said. “They are doing a tremendous job to meet the students' needs.”
According to state data, 23,474 Valley residents have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine and 7,151 have received both.
Statewide, 962,079 residents have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 43,869 on Friday, the second-largest one-day increase since vaccinations began in December. The state reported that 265,930 residents have received both doses.
The positive test rates across the state continued to drop, according to the state's early warning dashboard. The statewide positive rate for the seven-day window ending Friday was 8.6 percent, down from last week's 9.3 percent which was the lowest since October.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID patients continued to decline on Saturday. Statewide, as of noon Saturday, 2,934 patients were hospitalized in Pennsylvania facilities, down 107 from Friday. The total decreased by 97 from Thursday’s report to Friday’s report. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring's peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) statewide decreased by 35 to 609, and the number of patients on ventilators dropped by 33 to 338.
In Valley health care facilities, 109 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, up five from Friday. There were 73 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 22 in ICUs and 3 on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, 13 patients were being treated, including three in the ICU. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were 21 patients, including 4 in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
Long-term care facilities
In Northumberland County nursing homes, there have been 959 resident and 239 staff cases, up six resident cases and one employee case from Thursday. The facilities reported nine new deaths, bringing the total to 205 at 19 affected facilities.
In Montour County, there have been 275 resident infections, 62 staff infections and 35 deaths in six affected facilities. Those numbers were unchanged from Friday’s report.
Two facilities reporting infections in Snyder County reported two new cases, both among residents, and no new deaths. There have been 150 cases, including 119 among residents, and 20 deaths at the sites.
In seven Union County facilities, there were 235 resident cases -- an increase of one case from Friday -- 40 staff member cases, along with 36 total deaths.
Prisons and state facilities
The state Department of Corrections showed 54 active cases at SCI-Coal Township, including 37 staffers. There are also 12 positive cases among inmates and five asymptomatic positive cases among inmates. Those numbers remained unchanged from Friday.
There are eight active cases in the three combined Allenwood prison facilities, an increase of four from Friday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. There are four active inmate cases at the medium security prison, all new from Friday. There are also two inmates at the low-security unit and two staffers at USP-Allenwood with active infections. At USP-Lewisburg, there are 98 active cases, including 73inmates, an increase of one inmate from Friday.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are 48 active cases, an increase of one from Friday, including 23 among people who receive services. To date, there have been 282 cases at the center and less than five deaths. The state does not report the specific number if it is less than five.
At the Danville State Hospital, there are no client cases and less than five staff member cases. There have been 76 total cases at the State Hospital.