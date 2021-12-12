Sunday marked the 11th time in 12 days there were more than 100 new infections in the four Valley counties.
The state Department of Health reported 8,391 new infections statewide, including 157 in the Valley. The state total was more than 8,000 for the fourth time in five days and pushed the December total over 100,000 (100,822) in the month's first 12 days.
The increase did end a two-day streak of more than 11,000 cases per day. It had been the first time in 11 months there have been at least 10,000 cases in consecutive days. There were four consecutive days with at least 10,000 new cases from Dec. 10-13, 2020. There were also consecutive days with 10,000 cases on Jan 8-9, 2021.
The highest one-day increase in new cases was registered Dec. 5, 2020, when DOH officials recorded 12,884 new cases.
While cases in the Valley and state continued to be elevated, hospitalizations statewide and in the Valley decreased Sunday, as did the number of new deaths statewide.
There were four fewer Pennsylvanian's hospitalized on Sunday compared to Saturday, the first time since Dec. 2 that the total decreased. Three fewer people in the Valley were hospitalized, the second consecutive day with decreases here.
The state reported 45 new COVID-19-related deaths, the smallest increase in seven days. The average so far this month is 99 per day.
The total included two new deaths in the Valley, both in Montour County. It was the fourth straight day with at least one new death in the Valley.
There were 78 new infections reported in Northumberland County, 34 in Union, 27 in Snyder and 18 in Montour County. It was the largest single-day increase in Montour County since Nov. 6.
To date, 755 Valley residents have died of COVID-19 and there have been 33,059 infections in the Valley.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Saturday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 78.68 percent of counties are showing high levels of transmission and 1.83 percent are showing low levels.
To date, 70.3% of Pennsylvanian's over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data
Hospitalizations
The DOH reported 4,501 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals. Of those patients hospitalized statewide, 942 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 22, and 533 — down 11 — were on ventilators.
There were 125 patients at Geisinger in Danville — down three — 24 at Geisinger in Shamokin and 45 at Evangelical Community Hospital.
There were 39 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — an increase of two — 12 at Evangelical Community Hospita, and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 20 on ventilators, while Evangelical has eight.
Prisons, state facilities
COVID-19 infections at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township remained the same on Sunday, ending a string of decreases for four consecutive days.
There were 36 inmate cases and 13 staff cases — both level with Saturday's report — according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 296 inmate cases and 249 staff cases — both the same numbers as reported Saturday.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were no active cases after the federal Bureau of Prisons cleared both inmate cases in the federal data since last week. There was one staff case at USP Allenwood, along with the 12 inmate cases, the same number as reported Saturday. At the nearby low-security unit, there were two staff and two inmate cases, along with one inmate case at the medium-security unit. All numbers at federal prisons were level with Friday’s and Saturday's reports.
There were six staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). The Selinsgrove State Center was also reporting five active staff cases. There were no changes in the most recent data at either facility.