The state Department of Health registered 1,643 new cases on Friday, as hospitalizations continued to decrease across Pennsylvania and the positive test percentage dipped to levels last seen in late October.
Friday's total does not include new cases from Philadelphia County — the county with the most cases overall. In the county-wide database released daily, Philadelphia County's report has the same number of cases — 145,765 — as did on Thursday.
The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 2,064. The average has not been below 2,000 since late October.
Locally, there were 28 new cases of COVID-19, including 17 in Northumberland County, four in both Snyder and Union counties and three in Montour. There were no deaths in the four-county region for the fourth day in a row.
Statewide, DOH officials announced another 27 deaths.
Department of Health (DOH) officials said 82,300 COVID shots were administered on Thursday. There have been nearly 9.5 million shots given in Pennsylvania since December, including 63,577 who are fully vaccinated in the Valley.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 5.3 percent, the fourth week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since Oct. 23, 2020.
Hospitals
The state reported 1,605 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Friday, down 47 from Thursday. Of that total, 373 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down 17, and 237 were being treated on ventilators, up six.
In the Valley, there are 56 patients hospitalized according to state data, up one from Thursday. There are 40 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 13 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Eighteen patients were being treated in the ICU — 16 in Danville and one each in Shamokin and Evangelical — and six patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
Nursing homes
There are no new cases at the 35 Valley nursing homes that have had confirmed cases. As of noon Friday, there have been 2,193 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 73 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,050 resident cases and 262 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 271 resident cases and 53 staff cases at seven facilities.
On campus
As Susquehanna and Bucknell universities prepare to hold commencement over the next two weekends, there are 14 combined cases on the campuses, down four from Thursday.
Bucknell University reported 10 active cases — all students — on campus Friday morning, level with Thursday's report. There was one positive test result on campus on Thursday according to the school’s dashboard.
The university had five students in isolation, down five from Thursday.
Susquehanna University reported four active cases as of Friday morning, down four.
Prisons and state centers
There are two active staff cases at federal prisons in Union County, one each at USP-Allenwood and USP-Lewisburg.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are five active cases — two inmate and three staffers — the same as Thursday's report. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There are fewer than five staff member cases at the Selinsgrove State Center on Friday morning; there are no active cases among those receiving services. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 102 resident cases and 248 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Friday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.