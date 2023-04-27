New COVID-19 infections continued to decline across the state and Valley for the seventh consecutive week in data released this week.
According to data released Thursday by the state Department of Health, there were 1,784 new cases this week across Pennsylvania, the smallest increase since the move to weekly updates. It was a new low for the eighth consecutive week.
Since mid-May 2022, the state has released data weekly.
In the Valley, there were 30 new infections, including weekly lows for all four regional counties. Montour County reported four cases; Northumberland County registered 17; Snyder County added only three new cases. Union County reported six new infections.
Three of the state’s 53 new deaths were in the Valley, including two in Northumberland County and one in Montour County. That brings the Valley total to 1,028 since the start of the pandemic. It was the fifth consecutive week the state has registered fewer than 100 COVID-related deaths.
Nationwide, infections decreased by 9 percent in the last week. Deaths fell 10 percent and hospitalizations were down 12 percent, according to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, hospitalizations decreased by 51, the 16th consecutive week the total has decreased. The number is down to 290 in the latest report. It is the fewest number of COVID-19 patients since The Daily Item began tracking the data provided by the state DOH on June 28, 2021.
Twenty-three patients statewide were in intensive care units (ICU) and 16 were on ventilators, down 10 from last week.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 18 COVID patients — down one from last week — and had one patient in intensive care unit.
Geisinger in Shamokin had two COVID patients, level with last weeks' report. Evangelical Community Hospital had three COVID patients. None of the patients at either facility was in the ICU or on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
All federal prisons in Pennsylvania were in Level 1 COVID restrictions, the lowest of the Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) three levels.
There was one infection among prisoners at the medium-security prison at Allenwood and none at the low-security or United States Penitentiary (USP) there. There were five inmate cases at USP Lewisburg. There were no staff cases at any of the federal prisons in the Valley.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were no active inmate or staff cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. There were 6 active inmate cases and a dozen active corrections staff cases statewide.
There were seven active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center along with six staff cases, both the same as reported for the sixth consecutive week.
There were no client cases at the Danville State Hospital — the same as reported for a fourth week — and at least one staff case. The state Department of Human Services does not release full data unless five or more people are positive.
There were no youth or staff cases at either the male or female juvenile detention facilities in Danville.