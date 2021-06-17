New COVID-19 cases dropped statewide for the third day in a row on Thursday and the Department of Health registered fewer than 500 new cases for the seventh consecutive day.
DOH officials registered 277 new COVID cases statewide on Thursday, including five in the Valley. It was the 13th time in the last two weeks with fewer than 500 cases across Pennsylvania.
There were five new infections in the Valley, four in Northumberland County and one in Union. Montour and Snyder counties did not have any new cases, the fourth time in five days with no new cases in Snyder County.
COVID-19 contributed to the death of 15 Pennsylvania residents on Wednesday, the ninth time in 10 days with at least 10 deaths. There were no COVID-19-related deaths in the Valley in the latest report.
Pennsylvania has seen 11,330,117 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday morning. In Valley counties, 77,918 residents are fully vaccinated; statewide, more than 5.1 million residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by 11 on Thursday. Of the 454 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, 113 were in ICUs — down one from Wednesday — and 79 on ventilators — also down one.
In Valley health care facilities, 25 patients remained hospitalized, nine in ICUs and two on ventilators.
Geisinger was treating 20 admitted patients, seven of them in ICUs and two on ventilators. At Evangelical Community Hospital, two of four were in ICUs. There is one patient being treated at Geisinger-Shamokin.
No patients in the Northumberland County and Union County facilities were on ventilators.
Prisons and state centers
At four federal prisons in Union County there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Thursday morning, the same number as reported for more than a week.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 418 staffers and 1,445 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 525 inmates at Lewisburg have been innoculated.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township.
State officials report no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five. Since March 2020, there have been 104 resident and 252 staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 39 resident and 37 staff cases at the facility.