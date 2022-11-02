There were nearly twice as many new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania this week as last week according to the latest Department of Health data updated on Wednesday.
The DOH added 17,560 new cases this week after 9,261 were registered a week ago.
There were 147 deaths linked to COVID statewide, the 13th consecutive week with more than 100 and the highest increase since June. There were no local COVID deaths reported.
Valley counties recorded 248 new infections, 68 more than last week's report. Montour County was the only local county with fewer cases this week, registering 28 cases after 30 were added a week ago. There were 143 new cases in Northumberland County, 34 in Snyder and 43 in Union County.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of new cases nationally increased by 34 percent over the last week, while deaths were down 59 percent. Hospitalizations were down 1 percent.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,301 hospitalizations statewide, up 57 this week and the fourth week in a row there has been an increase. There were 172 patients statewide being treated in the ICU — up 18 — and 65 on ventilators, up two.
There were 53 COVID patients in Valley hospitals, up five from last week's total. This week’s total includes 40 at Geisinger-Danville, eight at Geisinger-Shamokin and five at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Of Evangelical’s five COVID patients, two were vaccinated. Geisinger Medical Center had seven in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Evangelical is treating no patient in the ICU.
State facilities, prisons
The United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood is back to Level 2 COVID restrictions this week, while the federal facility in Lewisburg remains at the lowest restriction level.
There is one active inmate case at USP-Lewisburg and four active inmate cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There are no staff cases at either facility.
Nationwide, five facilities were at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions, 48 were at Level 2 and 44 were at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there are three active inmate cases and two active staff cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. There are 74 active inmate cases and 36 active staff cases in state prisons statewide, both down from last week.
There are eight active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center, along with at least one staff case. The state does not release full data unless more than five people are positive.
There was at least one staff case at Danville State Hospital and no client cases.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Danville, the boys facility reported at least one staff case and no youth cases. At least one youth and at least one staffer had infections in the girls facility.