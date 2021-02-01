A New Jersey man faces felony charges and is being held $200,000 bail after Sunbury police said he raped a woman over the weekend.
Stevens Batista-Pena, 18, of Passaic, N.J., was arrested Sunday on charges he had intercourse with a woman at a city home while she was intoxicated and asleep, police said.
Batista-Pena appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Monday and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail.
Officers were called to a city home Sunday morning by a woman who called 911 after she woke up and said she saw the man in her bed, police said. At the scene, the woman told police she woke up and discovered her clothing was ripped and Batista-Pena was in her bed, police said.
The woman told officers she told Batista-Pena to get off her and he rolled over and acted like he was asleep, police said. Once the man went downstairs, the woman said she noticed her clothing had been torn, officers said.
Batista-Pena was charged with felony rape and sexual assault, police said. Batista-Pena also faces a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault, police said.