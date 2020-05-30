Nine new COVID-19 cases in the Valley were among 680 additional cases the state Department of Health announced on Saturday.
Saturday's new cases pushed the statewide total to 71,415. It was the 21st consecutive day Pennsylvania has had fewer than 1,000 new cases.
Of the total of confirmed cases, the state Department of Health estimates 66 percent of those patients have recovered.
New Valley cases were confirmed in Northumberland County (4 new), Snyder County (3) and Union (2). There have now been 341 cases in the Valley since the state began tracking data in early March: 190 in Northumberland County, 59 in Union, 50 in Montour and 42 in Snyder. There were no deaths locally.
State health officials confirmed 73 new deaths The new deaths announced Saturday push the state death toll to 5,537.
According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
Statewide, there are now 1,380 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 218 on ventilators, a drop of 17 from Friday. There are three patient in Montour County on ventilators.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,376 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,650 cases among employees, for a total of 18,026 at 607 distinct facilities in 44counties. Of the state's total deaths, 3,535 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,280 of total cases are in health care workers.