There have been 44 combined COVID-19 cases in two Northumberland County long-term care facilities — at least 33 at one location — according to data released from the state Department of Health on Monday.
State health officials announced an additional 438 cases statewide on Monday — including nine in the Valley. The statewide total is now 82,168 and state officials estimate 78 percent of patients have recovered already.
There were another 23 deaths statewide, pushing the total to 6,246. Of the statewide total, 70 percent — 4,389 of 6,246 — have been at long-term care facilities.
On Monday's data release, the state confirmed 43 cases in long-term care facilities in Northumberland County — 39 residents and five workers — and one fatality. At least 33 cases are from ManorCare-Sunbury, according to data released by HCR ManorCare, the Sunbury facility's parent company. Data from ManorCare confirms 33 cases in Sunbury — 28 residents and five workers. Two Union County facilities have had one confirmed case in an employee, but no residents.
The state has not updated its facility case database since June 10.
In nursing and personal care homes statewide there are 17,177 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,053 cases among employees, for a total of 20,230 at 667 distinct facilities in 49 counties.
Approximately 6,219 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.
Locally, there are nine new cases on Monday, including eight in Northumberland County and one in Union. To date, there have been 497 cases in the Valley: 279 in Northumberland County, 89 in Union, 68 in Montour and 61 in Snyder.
Statewide, there are 754 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 150 on ventilators.