Nineteen more Valley nursing home residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more have died from the disease, according to data from the state Department of Health released Friday.
The state reported 9.320 new cases and 216 new deaths. There have been 9,300 or more cases reported in eight of the last nine days and more than 200 deaths in eight of the last 10 days.
In the Valley, there were 138 more cases and nine new deaths. Montour County’s case total increased the most, by 62 to 849. Union County increased by 31 cases, Snyder by 23 cases and one death. Northumberland County had the smallest one-day increase in cases, 22, but reported eight new deaths, bringing the countywide total to 186.
The state estimates 60 percent of virus patients have recovered. To date there have been 3,118,874 negative tests in Pennsylvania, including 21,112 in Union County, 19,301 in Northumberland, 8.793 in Montour and 7,194 in Snyder County.
Nursing homes
Long-term care facilities in all four counties saw an increase in cases on Friday.There are 9 new resident cases in Montour County, six more in Union, three more in Northumberland and one more in Snyder. There were also new staff member cases in Northumberland and Union Counties.
In Northumberland County, 15 facilities have combined for 942 cases (747 residents and 195 staffers) along with 142 deaths. Snyder County has had 134 cases (108 residents, 26 staffers) and 18 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 149 cases (123 residents, 26 staffers) and eight deaths at five locations. There have been 110 cases (86 residents, 24 staffers) and seven deaths at seven Union County facilities.
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 97 of 125 residents have tested positive and 55 have successfully recovered, according to the facility's update on Friday morning. Sixty staff members have tested positive and 48 of them have returned to work. According to a company spokesman, there have been 15 deaths at the facility.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there were 50 active cases, 28 among residents and 22 among staff, according to the facility's latest report on Monday. There have been 143 confirmed cases at the center, including 92 among residents.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 6,147 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of 62 from Thursday. There were 1,232 patients in ICUs, a decrease of 14 and the same number of patients, 745, were on ventilators. Statewide there were 548 ICU beds available, an increase of 10.
In Valley health care facilities there were 341 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
At Geisinger in Danville there were 134 patients, 39 of them in the ICU and 22 on ventilators. There were three more patients in the ICU than on Thursday, but the facility is still showing 12 adult ICU beds available.
Geisinger in Shamokin added one new patient and two new patients in the ICU, bringing the totals to 10 and four respectively. None of the patients are on ventilators. The hospital has no ICU beds available.
Evangelical Community Hospital reported two new patients, bringing the total to 53, no new patients in the ICU and there was still one patient on a ventilator. The hospital reported four adult ICU beds were open, an increase of one from the previous day.
Montour testing site open
Regional drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing clinics will be held in Cambria, Franklin, Mercer, Montour, and Luzerne counties today. The testing locations in Cambria, Franklin and Montour will be open through Tuesday.
Beginning today and running daily from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. through Tuesday, drive-thru and walk-in testing will be held at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, 5848 Broadway Road, Danville.
Prisons, state facilities
At the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, there are 34 active cases — 26 inmates and eight staffers. Statewide, there were 1,944 more active cases, including 3,791 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 5,545 inmates, an increase of 2,042 inmates.
There were now 68 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center including 20 people receiving services and 48 staffers. At Danville State Hospital, there were 18 resident and 13 staff active cases.
There were 139 cases across the four federal prison locations in Union County, an increase of eight.
There were 52 active cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, including 43 inmates and nine staffers.
There are no active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with 14 staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 26 active cases, including six inmates. Most of the new cases, seven, came from USP-Lewisburg, where there are now 47 active infections, including 36 inmates and 11 staffers.