Pennsylvania's Department of Health (DOH) did not update its online COVID-19 statistics dashboard at noon on Saturday as it has for nearly every day since launching early in the pandemic in March 2020.
A few months ago, state officials stopped providing a narrative report about the novel coronavirus on weekends but said it would continue to update data throughout the weekend. No announcement was made regarding weekend data reporting this week.
More than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported in each of the previous two days and the state has seen 7,168 new cases in the previous 10 days. In the first 19 days of the month there had been 4,506 cases.
Hospitalizations have also been increasing statewide as the delta variant of the virus has fueled a spike in infections across the country and globe.
There were 28 new cases in the Valley in the previous two days -- 14 each day and at least one in each county on Friday. According to Friday's update, there were eight counties with no new cases on Friday, while Philadelphia (212) and Allegheny (125) counties accounted for 337 of the 1,110 new cases. The state’s rolling 7-day average stood at 710 cases; it was 174 on July 1.
There were no new COVID-19 related deaths in Valley counties reported for the ninth consecutive day. Statewide, DOH officials registered eight deaths linked to the coronavirus.
More than 5.7 million Pennsylvanians over the age of 12 were fully vaccinated, including 79,056 in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
There were 473 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, an increase of 11. The state did not update hospitalization data on Saturday. Over the past five days, the number of patients hospitalized statewide has increased by 111. Of those hospitalized, 101 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 14 from Thursday. There were 50 patients on ventilators, level with Thursday’s report.
In the Valley, 11 patients were hospitalized in Valley medical facilities. All 11 patients are at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, including four in ICU and two on ventilators. There are no COVID patients being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital or Geisinger-Shamokin according to state data. There was no change in local hospital data in Friday’s release from state health officials.
Prisons
There is no change in the number of positive cases at Valley prisons in the latest data release for at least two consecutive days. As of Saturday morning, both USP-Lewisburg and USP-Allenwood have one active staff case. There are no cases at SCI-Coal Township.
There are also no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or juvenile detention centers in Montour County for at least the second consecutive day.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,217 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. In Friday’s report, the latest available, there were no new cases in Valley facilities.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-seven residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,065 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 267 resident and 57 staff cases. Forty-three residents have died.
This report will be updated if more information becomes available.