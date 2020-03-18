MANDATA — The backpack food program for Line Mountain students will continue despite the school being closed over the next two weeks due to the 2019 coronavirus outbreak.
The Rev. Curtis Zemencik, pastor of Salem Zion Church in Pillow and Zion Stone Valley Church in Dalmatia, said the Line Mountain Nourishing Eagles to Soar Weekend Backpack Food Program will not be distributed at the schools. They will have pick-up locations at the Zion Stone Valley Church at 1899 Mountain Top Road and the Trevorton United Methodist Church across from the elementary school on West Shamokin Street.
Line Mountain students will not have meals available through the district due to the geographic size of the district, according to Superintendent Dave Campbell.
"We are still called to be community and help each other," said Zemencik. "This is a way for us to help out. The students will receive nourishment. We all need to be nourished to stay healthy."
The backpacks are filled with enough food for two breakfasts, two lunches and two dinners on Saturday and Sunday during the school year. Zemencik said the 501(c)3 non-profit organization discussed continuing the meals every day during the week while the district is closed.
About 75 students benefit from the program. It's all anonymous, he said.
The supplies are stored at the junior/senior high school and volunteers pack the food every Friday and then take the backpacks to the elementary school Friday afternoons for distribution. Although the schools are on lockdown, Campbell said he would work with the program to allow limited access for them to get the supplies.
"We are in a unique situation," said Campbell. "We might have some kids travel round trip 44 miles to get a meal. If people call with an emergency situation, we will try to meet that need. In a district this size, it will be difficult to provide meals."
Campbell and the administrations are all working from home, taking calls and answering questions from district residents. It's difficult as well since the cellphone and internet service is not high quality and has many dead zones, he said.
"At this time, Line Mountain is not planning to use any online learning options until the state says otherwise," he said. "We simply have homes that don't have the capability of doing it."
The school board meeting on Tuesday is canceled, he said.