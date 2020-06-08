The state Department of Health announced no new COVID-19 cases in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties within the past 24 hours.
There have been few new cases in surrounding counties across the Central Susquehanna Valley as well. Juniata County logged two new cases today and there was one each in Clinton and Lycoming counties. Pennsylvania hit a peak of 1,989 new cases within 24 hours on April 9.
COVID 14-day Region
|County
|New Cases (24 hrs)
|New cases (14 days)
|Deaths (14 days)
|Population
|Clinton
|1
|10
|2
|38,684
|Columbia
|0
|21
|0
|65,456
|Juniata
|2
|4
|0
|24,704
|Lycoming
|1
|8
|3
|113,664
|Montour
|0
|3
|0
|18,240
|Northumberland
|0
|35
|0
|91,083
|Snyder
|0
|17
|0
|40,540
|Union
|0
|19
|1
|44,785
Across the state, there were 351 new cases recorded across Pennsylvania since yesterday, the state Department of Health announced today.
State health officials confirmed 10 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus, pushing the statewide total to 5,953. Locally, there have been 3 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Northumberland County, 2 in Union County, 1 in Snyder County and no deaths in Montour County since early March.
Today's data brings the statewide case total since March 6 to 75,943, although about 53,919 - 71 percent of those infected - have since recovered, according to state estimates. Approximately 5,742 of the total cases have occurred among health care workers.
There have now been 390 cases in the local four-county region since the state began tracking data in early March: 209 in Northumberland County, 73 in Union, 55 in Snyder and 53 in Montour.
Snyder and Montour counties are already in Gov. Tom Wolf's green phase of reopening, while Northumberland and Union counties are scheduled to move to the green phase on Friday.
Statewide, there are now 1,174 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 257 on ventilators.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,167 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,807 cases among employees, for a total of 18,974 - 24.9 percent of all Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases - at 615 distinct facilities in 45 counties.
Among the total deaths, 4,094 - 68.7 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state - have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.