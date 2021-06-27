There were no new COVID-19 cases in the Valley for the second day in a row on Sunday and the state had the smallest number of new cases since March 22, 2020.
Pennsylvania health officials registered fewer than 120 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the seventh time in nine days with fewer than 200 new cases.
In the Valley, there were no new cases and no deaths.
Statewide, there were 11 deaths linked to the coronavirus.
Hospitals
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by nine on Sunday. As of Sunday morning, 350 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, including 66 in intensive care units — up two — and 54 on ventilators — down four.
It is the fewest number of patients statewide since less than 200 were hospitalized on March 29, 2020.
In the Valley, there are 23 patients being treated in local hospitals — down one from Saturday — including 20 at Geisinger-Danville, and two Geisinger-Shamokin and one at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger in Danville has four patients in the ICU; neither Geisinger-Shamokin nor Evangelical have a COVID patient in the ICU. Geisinger in Danville has one patient on a ventilator.
Prisons
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, the same number as reported for nearly three weeks.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 418 staffers and 1,448 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 525 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township. Statewide, there are 33 combined active inmate cases at 24 prisons, including 18 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are 31 staff cases statewide.
State officials report no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five. Since March 2020, there have been 104 resident and 252 staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 39 resident and 37 staff cases at the facility.