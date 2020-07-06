There were no new local COVID-19 cases announced Monday as the state Department of Health said there were 450 additional cases statewide, the fourth consecutive day cases have dropped from the previous day.
The last time there were no new cases locally was June 8.
Statewide, there was just one new death announced Monday.
There have now been 90,304 cases of the novel coronavirus since March and the state estimates that 78 percent of patients have already recovered. Nearly half of the state's new cases Monday — 218 of 450 — were in Allegheny County.
Statewide, 598 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized, an increase of nine from Sunday's data. There are also now 103 patients on ventilators across the state, an increase of five over the past 24 hours.
The number of cases in the Valley remained at 566, including 327 in Northumberland County, 95 in Union, 76 in Montour and 68 in Snyder.
DOH officials confirmed another 1 COVID-19-related death statewide on Sunday, pushing the state total to 6,754. There have been 14 deaths in the Valley: 8 in Northumberland County and 2 each in Montour, Snyder and Union counties.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,933 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,351 cases among employees, for a total of 21,284 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 4,593 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
State data show 63 Valley cases are tied to five long-term care facilities in three counties. In Northumberland County, 51 residents and 8 eight employees at 2 facilities have had COVID, 1 patient and 2 employees at 3 facilities in Union County have tested positive and 1 patient at a Snyder County facility has tested positive.
Approximately 6,824 of total cases are in health care workers.