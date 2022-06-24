Montour County is seeing medium community levels of COVID-19 for the first time in two months and none of Pennsylvania's 67 counties are registering high levels according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data.
Just three weeks ago all four Valley counties were registering high levels. As of Friday morning, 13 Pennsylvania counties have medium levels and the other 54 have high levels. The data is updated each Friday.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania all dropped this week. The number of cases was down 13 percent, deaths were down by 21 percent and hospitalizations were down 2 percent.
Nationally, there were 392 counties with high levels of COVID, 997 with medium and 1,832 with low. Across the U.S., 56.88 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels, while 12.17 percent had high levels. Over the past week, cases were down 7 percent nationally, deaths were up 1 percent and hospitalizations were up 3 percent.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s early warning dashboard, 11.6 percent of all COVID tests in Pennsylvania were positive last week, down about 1 percent. The state registered 2,545 fewer cases this week than last. Three of four Valley counties had lower positive test rates than the state level, with Montour County at 8.1 percent, Snyder at 9.4 and Union and 9.5 percent. In Northumberland County, 13.4 percent of COVID tests this week were positive.