Is it just me or have many of my fellow hunters lost their respect for the squirrel as a game animal? Oh, they still enjoy watching the squirrel’s antics as they climb and scamper throughout the forest, but now it is nothing more than a distraction as they wait in hopes of encountering the noble whitetail deer.
Why the decline in the interest in squirrel hunting, you ask? Isn’t it true that the squirrel can be found in good numbers throughout the Commonwealth? Isn’t it also true that the season is long and offers a liberal bag limit, making for plenty of hunting opportunities? and isn’t it also true that for many of Pennsylvania’s older hunters their first successful hunt centered around squirrel hunting? So, why the loss of interest?
The answer to the decline in interest in squirrel hunting is simple. Let’s look at what changes have taken place in the last 20 years or so. Today, the archery deer season is much longer. Today, we have both a Junior and Senior early antlerless hunt. and on top of all the deer hunts that now occur, the modern hunter can easily get multiple deer tags instead of being limited to one deer per year as it once was.
Can you see where this is going? With so many opportunities to pursue the whitetail deer, the nation’s No. 1 most sought-after game animal, many species such as the squirrel and rabbit simply don’t draw the interest of hunters that they once did.
When I was a youth back in the 1970s, squirrel hunting was much more popular. With the long seasons, it was a game animal that we could easily find an opportunity to pursue. After all, what did we as young hunters learn while hunting squirrels? The basic skills needed to be a successful deer hunter. That’s right, you learned to be quiet, to sit still, to use the forest to break up your outline, to be patient, and how to locate resting, feeding and travel routes of your quarry. All skills needed to be a good deer hunter.
Do I fault the modern hunter for overlooking the red squirrel, fox squirrel, gray squirrel and black squirrel? No, but I do think they are missing out on some great fun, not to mention skill-building opportunities. Honestly, the squirrel season is long. It has a generous bag limit of six combined species per day, and it is simple to find a good hunting location. Why not take advantage of these things? Oh, and in case you’ve never eaten squirrel, it is a very tasty, very versatile meat that can be used in any recipe that typically calls for chicken or turkey. Truth is, in the not-so-distant past, the squirrel was commonly found on dinner tables across rural Pennsylvania.
Here is my challenge to modern hunters who have never tried squirrel hunting. Just one day this year, forget about pursuing whitetails and give squirrel hunting a try. If possible, do it with an old timer who knows the ins and outs of the sport as well as how to properly prepare bushytails for the table, and I am willing to be you will come home with a whole new respect for those nimble nutcrackers of the forest.
Who knows, next thing you know maybe you will want to learn how to hunt cottontail rabbits as well.