Pennsylvania has seen increases in all the key metrics in the state Department of Health's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring dashboard in its latest update Monday. Locally, none of the four Valley counties were among the 26 flagged by the state for having substantial community transmission, the first time since the state began tracking the data no Valley county was targeted by state health officials.
Northumberland and Snyder counties were part of a list of counties with a positivity test rate of at least 5 percent.
“As we have entered a fall resurgence in Pennsylvania, we see case counts on the rise in our counties,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “We cannot relax our mitigation efforts. We call on Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, practice social distancing, avoid gatherings, download the COVID Alert PA app, and answer the call when a public health professional or case investigator call. Together, we are united in this fight and can work to mitigate the spread of this dangerous virus.”
From Oct. 23-29, the state added 14,516 cases; the previous seven-day increase was 10,127 cases.
Additionally, the state's positivity testing rate went up to 6.1 percent. More than half of the state's counties — including Northumberland and Snyder counties — are being watched by state health officials. Bradford County had the state's highest positivity rate at 12.4 percent, while Armstrong, Schuylkill and Franklin counties all had rates of at least 10 percent. As of Friday’s data, 36 counties were in the substantial level of community transmission. The departments of Education and Health will speak with school district representatives in these counties to discuss the implications of this level of transmission.
All four Valley counties were in the moderate level along with 22 other counties.
The statewide average for daily hospitalizations also jumped last week from 936.0 to 1,166.9, while the number of patients being treated on ventilators increased its daily average to 118.7.
The state uses two metrics — incidence rate and testing positivity rate — to recommend schools in counties with high rates shift to full remote or a hybrid learning model. Substantial growth is more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of more than 10 percent. Moderate growth is 10 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5 to 10 percent. Low growth is an incidence rate of fewer than 10 cases and a positivity rate of less than five percent.
Local data
After four consecutive weeks with substantial growth, Montour County reported just 15 cases last week for an incidence rate of 82.2 cases per 100,000 residents. Montour County's rate last week was 170.0. The county's positivity rate nearly dropped in half from 6.3 percent to 3.2 percent.
Northumberland County has an incidence rate of 98.8 after having 60 fewer cases — 150 to 90, the largest decrease in the state — than the previous week. The county's positive test rate also dropped two percentage points to 5.4 percent.
According to guidance from the state Department of Education, schools in counties with substantial growth for two consecutive weeks are recommended to go to full remote learning. At the moderate level, the state recommends “blended learning model or full remote learning model.”
Danville Area School District has used a hybrid bridge model for high school students since early September — with half of the student body attending every other day based on last names and learning remotely on days they aren’t in school. The district has extended the model through the end of November.
While Snyder County saw increases in new cases, incidence rate and positivity rate, it remained below substantial or moderate growth or testing rates. With 35 new cases last week — 10 more than the week before — Snyder County had an incidence rate of 86.3 cases (up from 61.7) and a positivity test rate of 5.2 percent (up from 4.6 percent).
Union County's metrics remained mostly level. There were 43 new cases (up from 40 the previous week), which led to an incidence rate of 96.0 cases. The county's positivity rate dropped slightly from 1.2 percent to 1.1 percent
Travel recommendations
State health officials added Colorado, Louisiana, Michigan, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Texas to the recommended quarantine list. Domestic travelers returning to Pennsylvania from the states are recommended to quarantine for 14 days. There are now 31 states on the list.