A Northumberland County Children & Youth Services caseworker who tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized for several weeks has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to county officials.
Katrina Gownley, head of children and youth, said the caseworker has been released from the hospital and is no longer infected with COVID-19.
"She is at home resting and is getting better every day," Gownley said. "We want to thank everyone who has been supportive of us and her and we are so thankful she will be OK."
Gownley said she spoke to the woman and the woman did not want to release her name to the public.
"She wants to keep her privacy," Gownley said. "But we wanted the community to know she has been released and is doing much better."
The woman tested positive on April 1, which forced the county to shut down the office and allow caseworkers to work from home, Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said.
No services have been lost during the pandemic, Schiccatano said.
"We are all very thankful and happy our employee will be OK," Schiccatano said. "We all continue to wish her a speedy recovery."
No other Northumberland County caseworker has tested positive for COVID-19, Gownley said. When the office was shut down for cleaning, county officials quarantined 14 other employees are quarantined for the next two weeks.
"Everybody is healthy," she said.