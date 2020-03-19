SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners closed down all county buildings to the public starting Friday until April 14.
Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best issued the announcement at Thursday in response to the spread of the 2019 coronavirus. The press release comes after multiple meetings with department heads on Thursday and after issuing a disaster declaration.
County employees will work normally scheduled hours but the courthouse, administration building, human services complex, all in Sunbury, and the career center in Shamokin will be closed to the public, the commissioners said.
Any business or information at the Sunbury locations that needs to be addressed can be dropped off in containers or directed to the security officer on duty, the commissioners said.
The career center will have no accommodations to accept any business, the commissioners said.
Agency contact information is located on the county website at www.norrycopa.net.
"Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we commissioners strive to reduce the detrimental effects of COVID-19 on the residents of the county," the commissioners said.
"We direct the Northumberland County Emergency Management Coordinator to coordinate the activities of the emergency response, to take all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of this disaster, to aid in the restoration of essential public services, and to take any other emergency response action deemed necessary to respond to this emergency," the commissioners wrote.
The coronavirus has the "potential to cause strains on county services, emergency services and day to day sustainability in Northumberland County" and has "endangered the health, safety and welfare of a substantial number of person residing in Northumberland County, and threatens to create problems greater than the scope than Northumberland County may be able to resolve," the commissioners wrote.
A county task force was created to advise county leaders and emergency officials.
"We continue to keep monitoring everything," said emergency management director Steve Jeffery. "There has been no interruption to emergency services and we don't expect any. We'll adapt to anything that comes our way."
President Judge Charles Saylor on Wednesday declared a judicial emergency until after April 14. The courthouse is closed to the general public but will be accessible for emergency situations.
“Only civil and criminal proceedings which directly impact the health, safety, security, welfare or incarceration of an individual shall be held as would normally be scheduled,” Saylor wrote in the order. “All other proceedings shall be postponed until a later date.”
The following matters are postponed: civil arbitration hearings, summary appeal hearings, driver’s license appeal hearings, tax appeal hearings, motor vehicle title proceedings, quiet title proceedings, adoption proceedings and specialty court proceedings, including treatment courts.
The following matters shall be held as normally processed: protection from abuse hearings, bail postings, preliminary arraignments, bench warrant hearings, civil injunction proceedings, mental health proceedings, guardianships and Gagnon hearings for incarcerated defendants.
Family court will continue to operate to address any emergency matter. The Domestic Relations office and adult probation shall conduct all proceedings over the telephone, Saylor said.
All dependency or delinquency hearings that require immediate judicial review or adjudication shall be promptly heard by the assigned judge. All other matters will be reviewed by the assigned judge on a case by case basis, Saylor wrote.