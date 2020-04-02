The Northumberland County Children & Youth Department closed down on Thursday after an employee was taken to Geisinger to be tested for COVID-19, according to Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccitano.
The move comes on a day when Pennsylvania health officials announced the largest single-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases — 1,211 new cases, including six in the Valley — as the statewide total surged past 7,000.
“This employee had flu-like symptoms on Wednesday,” said Schiccatano. "She was taken to Geisinger and is being tested. Anyone in the proximity of this person will be quarantined for 14 days or until we hear back the results of the test.”
The Children & Youth Department was shut down for Thursday and Friday. A cleaning crew will be on-site Friday at 322 N. Second St., Sunbury to sanitize the offices and employees who were not exposed will be back to work on Monday, said Schiccatano.
Schiccatano said human services are an essential service. Closing down departments like Children & Youth, Drug & Alcohol, Behavioral Health, Area Agency on Aging until the pandemic is over is not an option, he said.
On Monday, Scchicctano and President Judge Charles Saylor addressed a rumor that an employee was exposed to COVID-19 at the courthouse. It was false, they said.
The courthouse remains in operation under limited public access as it has for the last two weeks, said President Judge Charles Saylor.
“An employee in the DA’s office was ill and sent home,” said Saylor. “She reports feeling better."
The courthouse was not closed down, just the specific department employees went home. The office was given a good cleaning, said Saylor.
New cases
In addition to the 1,211 new cases, there were also 16 new deaths in Pennsylvania, giving the state 90 overall. The statewide total of confirmed cases is 7,016. All confirmed cases are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
There are 47,698 patients who have tested negative to date.
Cases have now been confirmed in 62 of the state's 67 counties.
According to data released this afternoon, Montour County now has 15 cases, Northumberland has 8, Snyder has three and two in Union County. The only death locally has been a resident from Snyder County.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
Business waivers
Pennsylvania businesses are running out of time if they want an exemption from Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order as state health officials on Thursday reported more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19.
Wolf ordered all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shutter their physical locations until further notice to help slow the spread of the coronavirus but established a waiver process for companies that believe they should be exempt.
The Wolf administration announced a deadline of 5 p.m. Friday for waiver applications, prompting an outcry from small-business advocates who said the deadline was premature and would create additional hardship for struggling employers.
“There has been a huge waiting list for waivers, and it is important not to prohibit a necessary business from playing a role in the emergency," said Gordon Denlinger, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business. “We are asking Gov. Wolf to reconsider the shutdown of the waiver program."
Bucknell students test negative
Two Bucknell students tested negative for COVID-19 the university announced Wednesday night.
Two students were tested on March 25. A third Bucknell student who tested earlier in March was also negative for the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Catherine O’Neil, Medical Director of Bucknell Student Health, said both students are doing well.
In a letter to the campus community sent Wednesday night, O'Neil said the university would continue to monitor the spread and isolate students showing symptoms, but would not announce future testing.
"As the rapid spread of COVID-19 continues and testing becomes more widely available, Bucknell will not be announcing every suspected case related to campus," she wrote. "Please be assured that we will isolate and care for any student who has been permitted to remain on campus and is suspected to have COVID-19, and that we will contact all individuals who might have had close proximity to them."