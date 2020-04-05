SUNBURY – A Northumberland County Children & Youth Services caseworker is hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 while 14 other employees are quarantined for the next two weeks, according to Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano.
The woman, whose name is not being released by the county, was taken for a preliminary test on April 1 and tested positive for COVID-19, Schiccatano said. Schiccatano said the caseworker was not in contact with any families for at least two weeks before being tested.
The woman was given a second test after being taken to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville. Schiccatano said but he has not been made aware of those results as of Sunday morning
"I am not sure of the current condition of the individual at this time but we know she is in the hospital being treated," Schiccatano said.
Schiccatano said 14 other workers in the children and youth office have now been quarantined. Schiccatano said he also told adult probation officers, who work in the same building as Children and Youth, to work from home, for the time being, Schiccatano said. Schiccatano said no adult probation employee is quarantined and he has not been made aware that any probation officer was sick.
"We have them quarantined for the next two weeks until we get a better handle on all fo this," he said.
Schiccatano said the county office building located at 322 N. Second St., in Sunbury, is now closed and could be closed through the week or longer.
"We are having trouble getting someone to come in and clean because those companies are so overwhelmed right now," he said.
Schiccatano said he has spoken to Katrina Gownley, head of children and youth, and that Gownley has put measures in place so no services are being disturbed.
"We will still have caseworkers out checking on families and children," he said. "We will not be losing any services through this."
Gownley did not return a call seeking comment.
Schiccatano said he will provide updates on the situation throughout the next few days and that the commissioners are continuing to try and do everything possible to keep all county employees safe during the pandemic.