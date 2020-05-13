SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners on Wednesday extended the face value payment period for real estate taxes due to the COVID-19 crisis.
During a special public Zoom meeting on Wednesday, the commissioners extended the period through the deadline of June 30 to the new deadline of Sept. 30. This is only for county bills.
"We have decided to extend that because of what's going on with the virus," said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano.
Governor Tom Wolf signed Senate Bill 841 on April 20 that helps local communities and businesses respond to the COVID-19 emergency and protect the public. The bill provides flexibility on property tax deadlines, allows remote public meetings and notarization of documents so online vehicle sales can resume.
The commissioners notified the 36 tax collectors in the county about the decision. If a municipality wanted to extend the deadline, Schiccatano said those local leaders would have to pass their own resolution.
"That will be their decision," said Schiccatano.
The commissioners did not extend the period of time in which property owners received a discounted rate for paying taxes.
The three commissioners and Controller Christopher Grayson, during a salary board meeting prior to the special public meeting, also created the position of full-time senior accountant in the controller's office at a starting salary of $30,888 at 66 hours per pay period, retroactive to May 11. Denise Fanella, a longtime employee in the controller office's, recently retired.
Grayson described Fanella as "one of the best minds in the business" and he would miss her being a "dedicated hard worker."