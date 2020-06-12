Another Northumberland County resident’s death has been linked to the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health (DOH).
It is the fourth death in the county and bring’s the Valley’s death count to seven. Two Union County residents have died due to the virus and one person has died in Snyder County.
The Health Department also revealed Friday nine new cases of the virus in the Valley, six in Northumberland County, two in Union and one in Montour.
Northumberland County has the most cases in the Valley with 219. That total is followed by Union County with 81, Snyder County with 59 and Montour with 56.
The state has confirmed 77,999 cases of the virus in residents, following 686 new cases on Friday. An additional 49 deaths in the state were announced, pushing the total number of Pennsylvania residents who have died because of the disease to 6,162.
Health officials estimate 73% of patients have recovered. The recovery rate has increased one percent in each of the last two days.
To date, the state reports 488,385 residents have tested negative for the virus.