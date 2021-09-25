There were 54 new COVID-19 infections in Northumberland County reported on Saturday by the state Department of Health (DOH), the ninth time this month with 50 or more.
In September, there have been 1,020 new infections in the county, more than what was reported in May, June, July and August combined (1,009) or in September and October of last year combined (904).
There were 4,966 new infections statewide, the 10th time in 11 days with at least 4,000 new cases.
The state also reported 64 new COVID-19 related deaths, the third time in five days with more than 60. Over those five days, 264 Pennsylvanians died with COVID-19 infections.
There were three new deaths reported in the Valley on Saturday -- two in Northumberland County and one in Union County -- and seven in the last five days.
Across the Valley, there were 94 new infections, led by Northumberland County's total. There were 24 in Union County, 13 in Snyder County and three in Montour.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
State health officials reported more than 12.6 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania, including 25,979 new vaccinations in Saturday's report. According to the CDC, 68.3 percent of residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated in the state.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 2,677 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 36 from Friday. On July 13, the number of COVID patients hospitalized was 243. It has increased every week since, surpassing 2,000 patients on Sept. 7.
Of those hospitalized, 662 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — the same number as reported Friday, ending a two day increase of 49 — and 351 were being treated on ventilators, up 27.
Among 96 patients in Valley medical facilities, there were 23 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — up one — eight at Evangelical — the same as reported Friday — and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 12 patients on ventilators, down one.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 54 COVID-19 positive patients, two more than reported Friday. There were 27 patients at Evangelical and 15 at Geisinger-Shamokin, an increase of two in Shamokin.
According to Evangelical hospital, 24 of the 27 patients hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Across Geisinger’s system, as of Tuesday there were 132 patients hospitalized, and 88 percent were not fully vaccinated, hospital officials said. Since May 1, the system has had 1,153 COVID patients hospitalized, 89 percent were not vaccinated.
Colleges
Bucknell University reported 16 active cases on its COVID dashboard updated Friday, including 11 students and five staff members. The university, which reported 94.3 percent of the campus community is vaccinated, has nine students in isolation. There were four positive tests recorded on Thursday.
At Susquehanna University, its dashboard — updated Friday — shows five active cases, three students and two staff members.
Prisons, state facilities
There were six active cases at the prisons in Union County, up one from Thursday. At the medium-security unit in Allenwood, there was one staff case, and there were four active staff cases -- an increase of one from Friday -- at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There was also an inmate case at the low-security unit in Allenwood, first reported Friday. There were no active cases at USP Lewisburg.
USP Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the Bureau of Prison’s (BOP) Level 3 of COVID modifications on Saturday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The BOP reported 95 of 98 federal prisons were in Level 3 modifications.
The state Department of Corrections reported a new inmate case at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Saturday, one of 107 in the state and the only inmate case in the local prison. There are 66 inmate cases at SCI Chester, down six from Friday. There was also a new staff case at SCI Coal, increasing the number of active infections to nine. Statewide, there were 130 staff cases -- an increase of 10 over Friday -- including 29 at SCI Cambria.
There were still active COVID-19 cases among persons receiving services and staff members at the Selinsgrove Center on Friday. The state's report still included less than five cases among residents and 8 staff cases, the same numbers as reported Friday. The state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit juvenile facility in Danville, there were no cases among residents at the boys and girls units. Both units had less than five staff cases.
New staff cases, less than five, were reported at the Danville State Hospital on Saturday.