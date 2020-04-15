Trump declares disaster as Wolf shuts schools indefinitely

President Trump declared a major disaster in Pennsylvania on Monday night, capping off a day that saw nearly 700 new cases as Gov. Tom Wolf extended the closing of schools and nonessential businesses indefinitely.

New COVID-19 cases continued to level off on Wednesday when state health officials announced 1,145 new cases statewide. It was one fewer case than was announced on Tuesday and pushed the state total to 26,490.

The State Department of Health also announced another 63 deaths on Wednesday. There have been 647 deaths related to the novel coronavirus. 

There were eight new confirmed cases in the Valley, all of them in Northumberland Count, giving the county 56 cases. Montour (44), Snyder (24) and Union (23) all remained steady from Tuesday's data.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

There are 111,094 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

The only death in the Valley was confirmed in a Snyder County resident on April 1.

According to state data, 2,390 people are hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19, including 661 on ventilators. The state has 4,922 ventilators available. No COVID-19 patients are on ventilator in Valley hopsitals.

Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases

Date Total cases New cases Deaths Negative tests
March 16 76 13 0 670
March 17 96 20 0 n/a
March 18 133 36 1 1187
March 19 185 53 1 1608
March 20 268 83 1 2574
March 21 371 103 2 3766
March 22 479 108 2 4964
March 23 644 165 6 6595
March 24 851 207 7 8643
March 25 1,127 276 11 11193
March 26 1,687 560 16 16441
March 27 2,218 531 22 21016
March 28 2,751 533 34 25254
March 29 3,394 649 38 30,061
March 30 4,087 693 49 33,777
March 31 4,843 756 63 37,645
April 1 5,805 962 74 42,427
April 2 7,016 1,211 90 47,698
April 3 8,420 1,404 102 53,695
April 4 10,017 1,597 136 60,013
April 5 11,510 1,493 150 66,261
April 6 12,980 1,470 162 70,874
April 7 14,559 1,579 240 76,719
April 8 16,239 1,680 309 82,299
April 9 18,228 1,989 338 87,374
April 10 19,979 1,751 416 93,040
April 11 21,655 1,676 494 98,498
April 12 22,833 1,178 507 102,057
April 13 24,199 1,366 524 105,593
April 14 25,345 1,146 584 108,286
April 15 26,490 1,145 647 111,094

Tags

Recommended for you