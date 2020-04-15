New COVID-19 cases continued to level off on Wednesday when state health officials announced 1,145 new cases statewide. It was one fewer case than was announced on Tuesday and pushed the state total to 26,490.
The State Department of Health also announced another 63 deaths on Wednesday. There have been 647 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
There were eight new confirmed cases in the Valley, all of them in Northumberland Count, giving the county 56 cases. Montour (44), Snyder (24) and Union (23) all remained steady from Tuesday's data.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 111,094 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
The only death in the Valley was confirmed in a Snyder County resident on April 1.
According to state data, 2,390 people are hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19, including 661 on ventilators. The state has 4,922 ventilators available. No COVID-19 patients are on ventilator in Valley hopsitals.