Northumberland County is one of 14 Pennsylvania counties with high community levels of COVID-19, while Montour County is now seeing medium levels after four consecutive weeks with high transmission.
While the number of COVID cases continues to decline nationally, the number of Pennsylvania counties registering high community spread of the coronavirus increased from 10 to 14 this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its latest data Friday.
Northumberland has high levels of transmission for the third consecutive week. Snyder and Union counties are still registering medium COVID levels, as is Montour.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Across Pennsylvania 14 counties are now seeing high COVID transmission, 36 are registering medium and 17 have low levels, equal to last week's report.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases was up 4 percent in Pennsylvania this week, while deaths linked to COVID were up 6 percent. The COVID-19 hospitalizations were down 4 percent statewide.
Nationally, there were 1,092 counties with high levels of COVID — about 34 percent — 1,326 with medium and 805 with low. Across the U.S., 25 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels. Over the past week, cases were down 7 percent nationally, deaths were up 1 percent and hospitalizations were down 3 percent.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
Statewide, 17 percent of all COVID-19 tests last week were positive, down two-tenths of a percent. Three of four Valley counties have lower positive test rates than the state average. Montour County had 11.8 percent of its tests come back positive last week, Snyder County's was 11.2 percent (fourth lowest in the state) and Union County's was 12.6 percent. Northumberland County's positive test rate is 17.6 percent.
Northumberland County has had at least 150 new COVID cases each week in five of the last six weeks and 100 cases every week except for one since the state began weekly updates in May. Snyder County had more than twice as many new COVID cases this week than last week according to state Health data (22 to 49).
After four consecutive weeks of high community spread, Montour County's new cases down dropped to 32 this week, its lowest one-week increase since the first week in July.