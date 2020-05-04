SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Courthouse is likely to re-open to the public next Monday, according to county officials.
Northumberland County is among 24 counties in Pennsylvania allowed to move into the first phase of reopening during the COVID-19 crisis on Friday. Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor said court leaders will discuss reopening the courthouse this week after the courthouse has been closed to the public since March 18.
"There will be discussions Wednesday morning about the steps to take to safely reopen the courthouse next Monday,” Saylor said today.
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano last week said the commissioners would sit down this week and decide what to do with other county buildings that have been shut down to the public since March 20.
"We won't just open it. We'll probably take it slowly," said Schiccatano.
Register and Recorder Tina Mertz said she would be issuing marriage licenses again starting Monday. The decision is contingent upon the courthouse reopening of the public starting Monday.
The licenses will be by appointment only between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and scheduled in 30-minute increments, she said.
One of the couples must be a resident of the county, the couple must complete the application online, the couple must appear in person, no one may accompany the couple and a money order is required. Absolutely no cash, said Mertz.
Masks are required, she said.
Anyone with questions can call the office at 570-988-4985.