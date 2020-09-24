State health officials reported eight new COVID-19 cases and another death linked to the virus in Northumberland County on Thursday.
There have been 40 new cases in the county since Monday and 235 new cases since Sept. 1.
Each of the four Valley counties had at least one new case in the latest data release from the state. Snyder County added two more cases and Montour and Union each added one.
No other Valley residents died due to the virus, according to the report.
Statewide there were 17 new deaths, increasing Pennsylvania’s death toll to 8,079.
There have now been 153,397 cases in Pennsylvania, after 853 new cases were announced Thursday.
There have been 1,831 cases and 66 virus deaths in the Valley since the state began tracking the pandemic in mid-March. In Northumberland County 927 residents have been infected and 51 have died. In Union County there have been 454 infections and six deaths. Four Snyder County residents have died and 285 have been infected and in Montour, five people have died and 165 have been infected.
The state added six more Valley cases to its long-term care facilities list, including five in Northumberland County. There have now been 264 infections among resident and 76 infections among workers in seven facilities in the county. There have also been 44 deaths, the most in any Valley county.
In Snyder County, 47 residents and seven workers have been infected and two people have died in one facility. In Union County 17 residents and seven workers have been sickened at 6 facilities. One worker has been infected at one Montour County facilities. No deaths have been reported from Union or Montour County facilities.
Statewide, 27,343 infections — 22,498 among residents — have been linked to 969 long-term care facilities in 61 counties and 5,397 of the state’s deaths have occurred in residents of those facilities.
There have been 1,803,470 negative tests conducted in Pennsylvania and 82% of those infected have recovered, according to the state Department of Health. Approximately 10,513 of Pennsylvania’s cases are among workers in health care.
There was no large change in number of Pennsylvania residents hospitalized with the virus — 422 in today’s report compared to 421 in Wednesday’s — or among those being treated on ventilators — 53 in the latest report and 54 on Wednesday.
In the Valley, 30 people are hospitalized — an increase of five from Wednesday. There are 13 people hospitalized, one on a ventilator, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Nine people are hospitalized at Geisinger Shamokin and eight are being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, according to the state data. No patients are on ventilators at Shamokin or Evangelical.