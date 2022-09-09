Northumberland County is once again seeing medium levels of community transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Northumberland County has seen high levels of COVID in three of the last four weeks, but is now seeing medium levels along with the three other Valley counties. Montour County is still seeing medium levels for the fourth week in a row after four consecutive weeks with high levels of transmission.
There were nine Pennsylvania counties — down one from last week — with high community levels of COVID-19, most in the western part of the state. The CDC released its latest data Friday.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Across Pennsylvania, 38 counties are registering medium COVID transmission and 20 have low levels.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases was down 7 percent in Pennsylvania this week, while deaths linked to COVID were down 6 percent. The number of COVID hospitalizations increased by 4 percent this week.
Nationally, there were 555 counties with high levels of COVID — down nearly 300 from last week to about 17 percent of counties nationally — 1,279 with medium and 1,388 with low. Across the U.S., 43.1 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels, 10 percent more than a week ago.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
Statewide, 16.3 percent of all COVID-19 tests last week were positive, up a tenth of a percent from last week's reporting. Three of four Valley counties have lower positive test rates than the state average.
Last week, 13.4 percent of tests in Montour County were positive, along with 16.5 in Northumberland County, 12.6 in Snyder and 11.4 in Union County. All four had higher test rates this week than last week.
Northumberland County has had at least 150 new COVID cases each week in eight of the last nine weeks and 100 cases every week except for one since the state began weekly updates in May.