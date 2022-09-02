Northumberland County has high levels of community transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Northumberland County had medium community levels last week after registering high for the previous two weeks. Montour County is still seeing medium levels — along with Snyder and Union counties — for the third week in a row after four consecutive weeks with high levels of transmission.
There were 10 Pennsylvania counties — down two from last week — with high community levels of COVID-19, most in the western part of the state. The CDC released its latest data Friday.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Across Pennsylvania, 37 counties are registering medium COVID transmission and 20 have low levels, six more than last week.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases was down 22 percent in Pennsylvania this week, while deaths linked to COVID were level. The number of COVID hospitalizations also dropped 4 percent this week.
Nationally, there were 830 counties with high levels of COVID — down 123 from last week to about 26 percent of counties nationally — 1,355 with medium and 1,038 with low. Across the U.S., 32.2 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
Statewide, 16.2 percent of all COVID-19 tests last week were positive, down two-tenths of a percent. Three of four Valley counties have lower positive test rates than the state average and three — Montour, Snyder and Union — have among the 10 lowest positive test rates in the state.
Last week, 11.2 percent of tests in Montour County were positive, along with 19.5 in Northumberland County, 11.3 in Snyder and 8.9 in Union County.
Northumberland County has had at least 150 new COVID cases each week in seven of the last eight weeks and 100 cases every week except for one since the state began weekly updates in May. Northumberland, Montour and Snyder counties all had more cases this week than last week.