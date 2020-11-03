SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Sheriff's office will re-open Wednesday after one sheriff deputy tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sheriff Bob Wolfe.
Wolfe and County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano confirmed that one employee tested positive and the office was shut down on Monday for cleaning. The county courthouse and offices were closed on Tuesday for election day.
"The deputy found out on Wednesday (Oct. 28) that he was exposed on the previous Saturday to someone who tested positive," said Wolfe. "He was not allowed to return to work and he immediately got tested on Wednesday. On Saturday afternoon, he tested positive."
The deputy was only in the office briefly for the first three days of the week, doing mostly transportation orders. Wolfe said he and court administrator Kevin O'Hearn determined that the office would close on Monday for cleaning and asked all employees to get tested.
"We'll be returning tomorrow (Wednesday) unless someone is symptomatic or receive positive test results," said Wolfe.
The courthouse had no lapse in security during court hearings on Monday. Probation officers "pitched in to help" by order of President Judge Charles Saylor, said Wolfe.
The office has 13 employees: the sheriff, eight deputies, three full-time and one part-time office employees.