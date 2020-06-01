NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Borough's plan to hold a "block party" on July 3 has been postponed to a tentative date of Aug. 29.
The original vote by the Borough Council was to hold the block party if the state has opened the county by July 3rd and large gatherings are permitted, explained Borough manager Jan Bowman, on Monday. If not, the alternate date of Aug. 29 was chosen, providing the county is opened then.
"The decision had to be made this week," Bowman said, "and since even the 'green' phase wouldn't allow that many people to gather, it's postponed until Aug. 29. And that will only happen if the county is opened for large gatherings."
Other details may be considered at a committee meeting scheduled for later this week, "and they may have a recommendation to bring before council in July," Bowman suggested.
The idea to hold the block party originated with Mayor Dan Berard, who noted that "every social event in the Valley has been canceled, including the Little League World Series. Staging this would have been a real shot in the arm for the borough and the county."
Berard was gambling that Northumberland would turn green by now.
But that hasn't happened yet. He hopes it will be green and allow for some form of crowds by the end of August.
The plan is to have the block party on Front Street, between King and Queen streets, Berard said.
"My vision is that we will have crafters, food vendors, live music," Berard said. "Pineknotter Brewing Company is going to book and pay for all the bands and they will be the sole proprietor for alcohol. I'll need a one-day permit to allow for alcohol in the streets."
Borough council approved the one-day beer and wine permit and, because council voted to sanction the event, the borough will pick up the insurance, Bowman said.