Pa Dept. of Health logo

The number of new, confirmed, positive coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania dropped below 1,000 today for the first time in 20 days.

The state Department of Health today reported there have been 948 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

On April 9, there were 1,989 new cases recorded within 24 hours and those numbers have been lower since. On Friday, there were 1,706 new cases within 24 hours, Saturday, 1,628 and Sunday, 1,215. The last time the number of new cases within one day fell below 1,000 was April 1. 

Today's new cases bring the total number of cases logged since March 6 to 33,232 in all 67 counties, where the state population totals 12.8 million. It is unknown how many of the people with confirmed cases have since recovered because the state Department of Health does not track those numbers.

There have been 92 deaths reported in Pennsylvania since yesterday, bringing the total to 1,204 deaths in Pennsylvania since early March, when the outbreak began. There have been no recent deaths in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.

A total of 2,702 people have been admitted to a hospital, representing 8.1 percent of the total cases, the state Department of Health reports. Among those hospitalized, 644 - or 23.8 percent - are currently on ventilators.

Click here to see more hospital data

Since March 6, there have been 194 confirmed positive cases in Columbia County, 48 in Montour County, 73 in Northumberland County, 72 in Juniata County, 40 in Lycoming County, 28 in Snyder County and 28 in Union County.

A total of 5,202 of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 cases - 15.6 percent - are those who live or work in nursing or personal care homes. There are no COVID-19 cases emerging from nursing or personal care homes in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.

A total of 162,952 people have been tested for the virus and 129,720 - 79.6 percent - have been found to be negative.

Here is the county breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county since March 6:

COVID-19 cases by county

County Cases Deaths
Adams 85 1
Allegheny 1,042 55
Armstrong 38 2
Beaver 298 36
Bedford 15 1
Berks 1,945 74
Blair 14 0
Bradford 25 1
Bucks 1,812 90
Butler 161 5
Cambria 19 1
Cameron 1 0
Carbon 144 9
Centre 73 1
Chester 883 44
Clarion 18 1
Clearfield 11 0
Clinton 11 0
Columbia 208 7
Crawford 16 0
Cumberland 186 4
Dauphin 386 9
Delaware 2,484 99
Elk 2 0
Erie 60 0
Fayette 67 3
Forest 7 0
Franklin 115 0
Fulton 2 0
Greene 25 0
Huntingdon 13 0
Indiana 53 4
Jefferson 3 0
Juniata 72 0
Lackawanna 646 41
Lancaster 1,236 66
Lawrence 59 5
Lebanon 502 5
Lehigh 2,245 33
Luzerne 1,767 36
Lycoming 40 0
McKean 4 0
Mercer 59 1
Mifflin 20 0
Monroe 970 39
Montgomery 3,040 184
Montour 48 0
Northampton 1,469 36
Northumberland 73 0
Perry 20 1
Philadelphia 9,038 262
Pike 304 9
Potter 4 0
Schuylkill 267 5
Snyder 28 1
Somerset 19 0
Sullivan 1 0
Susquehanna 66 4
Tioga 14 1
Union 28 0
Venango 6 0
Warren 1 0
Washington 83 2
Wayne 85 3
Westmoreland 286 16
Wyoming 17 1
York 493 6
Totals (Since March 6) 33,232 1,204

Click here to see the numbers plotted on a Pennsylvania map.