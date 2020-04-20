The number of new, confirmed, positive coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania dropped below 1,000 today for the first time in 20 days.
The state Department of Health today reported there have been 948 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
On April 9, there were 1,989 new cases recorded within 24 hours and those numbers have been lower since. On Friday, there were 1,706 new cases within 24 hours, Saturday, 1,628 and Sunday, 1,215. The last time the number of new cases within one day fell below 1,000 was April 1.
Today's new cases bring the total number of cases logged since March 6 to 33,232 in all 67 counties, where the state population totals 12.8 million. It is unknown how many of the people with confirmed cases have since recovered because the state Department of Health does not track those numbers.
There have been 92 deaths reported in Pennsylvania since yesterday, bringing the total to 1,204 deaths in Pennsylvania since early March, when the outbreak began. There have been no recent deaths in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.
A total of 2,702 people have been admitted to a hospital, representing 8.1 percent of the total cases, the state Department of Health reports. Among those hospitalized, 644 - or 23.8 percent - are currently on ventilators.
Click here to see more hospital data
Since March 6, there have been 194 confirmed positive cases in Columbia County, 48 in Montour County, 73 in Northumberland County, 72 in Juniata County, 40 in Lycoming County, 28 in Snyder County and 28 in Union County.
A total of 5,202 of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 cases - 15.6 percent - are those who live or work in nursing or personal care homes. There are no COVID-19 cases emerging from nursing or personal care homes in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.
A total of 162,952 people have been tested for the virus and 129,720 - 79.6 percent - have been found to be negative.
Here is the county breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county since March 6:
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|85
|1
|Allegheny
|1,042
|55
|Armstrong
|38
|2
|Beaver
|298
|36
|Bedford
|15
|1
|Berks
|1,945
|74
|Blair
|14
|0
|Bradford
|25
|1
|Bucks
|1,812
|90
|Butler
|161
|5
|Cambria
|19
|1
|Cameron
|1
|0
|Carbon
|144
|9
|Centre
|73
|1
|Chester
|883
|44
|Clarion
|18
|1
|Clearfield
|11
|0
|Clinton
|11
|0
|Columbia
|208
|7
|Crawford
|16
|0
|Cumberland
|186
|4
|Dauphin
|386
|9
|Delaware
|2,484
|99
|Elk
|2
|0
|Erie
|60
|0
|Fayette
|67
|3
|Forest
|7
|0
|Franklin
|115
|0
|Fulton
|2
|0
|Greene
|25
|0
|Huntingdon
|13
|0
|Indiana
|53
|4
|Jefferson
|3
|0
|Juniata
|72
|0
|Lackawanna
|646
|41
|Lancaster
|1,236
|66
|Lawrence
|59
|5
|Lebanon
|502
|5
|Lehigh
|2,245
|33
|Luzerne
|1,767
|36
|Lycoming
|40
|0
|McKean
|4
|0
|Mercer
|59
|1
|Mifflin
|20
|0
|Monroe
|970
|39
|Montgomery
|3,040
|184
|Montour
|48
|0
|Northampton
|1,469
|36
|Northumberland
|73
|0
|Perry
|20
|1
|Philadelphia
|9,038
|262
|Pike
|304
|9
|Potter
|4
|0
|Schuylkill
|267
|5
|Snyder
|28
|1
|Somerset
|19
|0
|Sullivan
|1
|0
|Susquehanna
|66
|4
|Tioga
|14
|1
|Union
|28
|0
|Venango
|6
|0
|Warren
|1
|0
|Washington
|83
|2
|Wayne
|85
|3
|Westmoreland
|286
|16
|Wyoming
|17
|1
|York
|493
|6
|Totals (Since March 6)
|33,232
|1,204
Click here to see the numbers plotted on a Pennsylvania map.