The number of new COVID-19 cases registered across Pennsylvania dropped for the fourth consecutive week on Wednesday while the state Department of Health said more than 100 Pennsylvanians died due to complications from the coronavirus for the fifth week in a row.
Statewide, the Department of Health registered 16,909 new COVID cases in its weekly release on Wednesday, the smallest increase since the first week in July. It marked the second week in a row with fewer than 20,000 new cases after six consecution weeks with at least that many.
In the Valley, there were 278 new cases, down 32 from last week's total. There were 28 new cases in Montour County, 166 in Northumberland, 45 in Snyder and 39 in Union County. Snyder and Union counties each registered more new cases this week than the preceding week.
There three deaths recorded in the area — one Northumberland County resident and two from Snyder County — linked to the coronavirus. Statewide, there were 115 COVID-related deaths last week, the seventh time in nine weeks with at least 100 deaths.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases nationally decreased by 15 percent over the last week, while deaths were down 2 percent. Hospitalizations were also down 17 percent. Statewide, the number of new cases of COVID is down 22 percent and hospitalizations are down 7 percent.
Northumberland County is registering high levels of community transmission this week, one of 10 counties statewide with high leves. Montour, Snyder and Union counties have medium levels. Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,185 hospitalizations statewide, down 73 from last week and more than 100 over the past two weeks. There were 139 patients statewide being treated in the ICU, and 51 on ventilators, up three.
There were 39 COVID patients in Valley hospitals, an increase of nine from last week’s report.
Evangelical Community Hospital was treating eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including six patients who were vaccinated. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville had 28 patients hospitalized, four in the ICU. At Geisinger-Shamokin, there were three patients hospitalized. One of Geisinger-Danville's patients is being treated on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
Federal prisons in Union County saw a slight increase in active COVID cases this week, while they remained steady at SCI-Coal Township, a state prison.
There were 28 combined cases at three federal facilities in Allenwood, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, level with last week's reports.. There were 11 active inmate cases at the low-security unit, along with 4 active inmate cases at the medium-security unit and 10 inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There are three active cases at USP-Lewisburg, all new from last week.
Federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg are now at Level 1 COVID-19 restrictions, the lowest of a three-tier system. Nationwide, 48 facilities were at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions — down 12 from last week — 40 were at Level 2 and eight were at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At SCI-Coal Township the state Department of Corrections is registering 10 cases among inmates and seven among staffers/