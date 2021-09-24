Pennsylvania registered fewer new COVID-19 cases this week than the previous week according to the state's Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.
The State Department of Health reported 25,134 new COVID cases over the seven-day window that ended Friday. Last week, DOH officials recorded 25,478 new cases.
Thirty-three of Pennsylvania's 67 counties also registered fewer new cases this week than a week ago, while 34 reported more.
Nationally, the CDC reports that 95.6 percent of counties are reporting high transmission rates — considered more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week. Less than one-half of one percent of counties in the United States (19 of 3,219) have low transmission rates (fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents). In Pennsylvania, all 67 counties are seeing high levels of community transmission.
Statewide, the positive test rate remained level this week, staying at 8.9 percent
Montour and Union counties both saw fewer cases this week than last week. In Montour County, there were 37 new cases this week down from 46 a week ago. The county's positive test rate also dropped from 7.7 percent to 6.5 percent.
In Union County, state officials recorded 24 fewer cases this week (111 to 87), while the positive test rate remained steady at 7.3 percent.
In Northumberland County, cases remained nearly level with the state reporting 282 cases this week, up from 281. The county's positive test rate increased from 12.4 percent to 14.1 percent.
Snyder County saw eight more cases this week than last week (114 to 122) while its positive test rate increased nearly two percentage points, from 12.8 percent to 14.7 percent.