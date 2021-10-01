Pennsylvania registered fewer new COVID-19 cases than the previous week for the second week in a row, according to the state’s Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.
The State Department of Health reported 25,555 new COVID cases over the seven-day window that ended Friday. Last week, DOH officials recorded 25,791 new cases.
Thirty of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties also registered fewer new cases this week than a week ago, while 37 reported more.
Nationally, the CDC reports that 93.4 percent of counties are reporting high transmission rates — considered more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week — down 2.4 percent from last week. Less than one percent of counties in the United States (26 of 3,219) have low transmission rates (fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents). In Pennsylvania, all 67 counties are seeing high levels of community transmission.
Statewide, the positive test rate increased from 8.8 to 9.1 percent.
Montour and Union counties both saw more cases this week than last week. In Montour County, there were 46 new cases this week. up from 37 last week. The county’s positive test rate increased from 6.5 to 8.1 percent.
In Union County, state officials recorded 34 more cases this week (87 to 121), while the positive test rate went from 7.3 to 7.9 percent.
In Northumberland County, there were 51 fewer cases this week than the preceding week, 286 down to 235. The county's positive test rate dropped from 14 to 13 percent.
Snyder County saw eight fewer cases this week than last week (122 to 1114) while its positive test rate increased from 14.5 to 15.4 percent.