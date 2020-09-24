There is a confirmed COVID-19 case at The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit’s Head Start Program in the Sunbury Children’s Center officials confirmed on Wednesday.
Officials at the facility were in immediate contact with the Department of Health, following required protocol.
The Children’s Center, housing Head Start and Early Intervention Programs, will be closed beginning this morning. The facility will be closed through Oct. 5 to permit deep cleaning and disinfecting. Families will continue virtual instruction during the building closure.
Following DOH contact tracing protocols, families and staff members who were in “close contact” (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes) with the individual who has tested positive person were notified and instructed to quarantine.